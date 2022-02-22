Search

22 Feb 2022

People Before Profit propose Equal Pay for Young Workers Bill

People Before Profit propose Equal Pay for Young Workers Bill

Paul Mahon, People Before Profit propose Equal Pay for Young Workers Bill

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

22 Feb 2022 7:15 PM

People Before Profit moved the Equal Pay for Young Workers Bill in the Dáil this week.

PBP's Paul Mahon said: "Last week the Dail unanimously condemned the lower rate of the minimum wage for those under 20 as 'flagrant discrimination against young people'."

People Before Profit are introducing their Equal Pay for Young Workers Bill to end that what they called "discrimination against young workers."

Families in Leinster worry about not being able to provide food for their children

"The Minimum Wage  in this country is already too low, allowing wages as low as €7.35 is a disgrace. Our bill would directly  raise the wages of over 10,000 young workers earning less than the minimum wage, but it would  also help to raise the floor for all workers, challenging the race to the bottom," Mr Mahon said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media