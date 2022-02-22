Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 22

The death has occurred of Fiona Hughes M.A Vet M. B MRCVS (née Harrison)

Curragh, Kildare



Hughes (née Harrison) Fiona (M.A Vet M. B MRCVS) (The Curragh, Martinstown Road, Co. Kildare) - Feb 19, 2022, following a short illness at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, she is predeceased by her husband Lt Col Patrick Leo Hughes. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andrew and James and their partners Katrina and Laura Jane, brother Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Fiona Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home (R56 HH21) on Friday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Saturday morning at 10am in St John’s Church, Yellowcommon, Kilcullen, Co Kildare followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Injured Jockeys Fund and Connolly Hospital Sunflower Rooms.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Butler

Woodview, Corduff, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Kildare / Cahir, Tipperary



Suddenly, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, son Gavin, daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Krister, Nathan, Grey, Noah, Finn and Connor, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

House private, please. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, on Sunday, 27th of February, from 2pm until 4pm. Cremation service will take place on Monday, 28th of February, at 3.15 pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

The death has occurred of Patricia Kavanagh (née Casey)

Grove Heights, Robertstown, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare



Kavanagh, (née Casey), Patricia, Grove Heights, Robertstown and late of Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, February 18th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tallaght University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her loving son Seany. Sadly missed by her loving children Orla, Thomas and Sharon, grandchildren Rebecca, Charlie, Shane, Tristan and Cody, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Orla`s residence in Robertstown on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 2pm funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetry.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday at 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://donate.cancer.ie/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Niall (Joseph) Kennedy

Coonough, Carbury, Kildare, W91 E76F / Castlemaine, Kerry



Peacefully in the loving care of Tullamore Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Eileen and Tom, sisters Catherine and Mary-Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Thomas and Kenneth, brothers Jim and Tom, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Leona, Luke and Erin, sisters-in-law Gretha and Theresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Niall Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Kenneth's House, Coonough, Carbury (Eircode W91 E76F) this Tuesday. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Niall's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.