People before profit call government's cost of living measures "utterly pathetic and inadequate"

People Before Profit have said that the government’s cost of living measures announced last week were “utterly pathetic and inadequate” and do not go far enough.

PBP's Paul Mahon said that the organisation would introduce measures such as cutting the USC for those earning under €90,000, increase a number of tax bands above €90,000, introduce free public transport, cap energy prices and bring rents back to affordable levels.

Mr Mahon said: “The government’s measures announced last week are utterly pathetic and inadequate to deal with the cost of living crisis which is hammering working people all over the country. People are seeing enormous rises in their energy bills, fuel costs and shopping costs, whilst rents continue to soar. It should be noted that whilst ordinary people yet again are being hammered, there are a few who are creaming it- the landlords and energy companies. And yet the government do nothing that would interfere with their profits."

“The government’s refusal to do anything about the USC, which was supposed to be a temporary measure, and one which was campaigned against by many people who currently sit in government is something which really irritates people," Mr Mahon added.

“We would cut the USC for those earning under €90,000, increase a number of tax bands above €90,000, introduce free public transport cap energy prices and bring rents back to affordable levels.”