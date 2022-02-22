Search

22 Feb 2022

PHOTOS: Fire fighters battle barn blaze on Kildare farm

The barn fire in Moone / PHOTOS: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

22 Feb 2022 11:13 AM

Emergency services rushed to a barn fire in the Moone area at the weekend. 

Kildare Fire Service and Wicklow Fire Service crews responded to the blaze in a joint operation. 

Crews from Athy, Dunlavin and Baltinglass worked to extinguish the fire. 

Wicklow Fire Service crews assisted by ESB Networks and local authority staff worked to clear roads and repair fallen power lines due to stormy conditions over the past few days. 
 
 
Crews from Bray and Greystones attended a single car collision near Junction 7 North on the N11 at the weekend. 

