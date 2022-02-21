Search

21 Feb 2022

Kildare company Faerly a finalist in prestigious Green Awards

Kildare company Faerly a finalist in prestigious Green Awards

Daragh Nolan

21 Feb 2022

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Irish online shop for sustainable living, Faerly, is a finalist in the ‘Green Micro Enterprise of the Year’ category of this year’s Green Awards.

The Kilcullen, Co. Kildare-based business is one of nine companies to make the final in the Green Micro Enterprise category and bidding for one of 24 awards which will be presented at the gala awards event in April.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for co-founders, James Byrne and Eoin Houlihan, as they get ready for another busy Mother’s Day the last Sunday in March.

The prestigious Green Awards in association with Bord na Móna have been running since 2008 and recognise the extraordinary contribution and commitment that companies like Faerly now make towards growing a greener future in Irish business.

Faerly promotes a network of small Irish makers and eco-conscious brands and encourage consumers to be more conscious of the need to reduce unnecessary chemicals and plastics in our lives and invest in sustainably-produced gifts, household and skincare products.

Faerly uses 100% plastic-free packaging in all their deliveries and plants a tree for every order placed. The company is a member of 1% For the Planet and donates 1% of sales to environmental projects around the world. Just last year, Faerly also won the ‘Online Green Packaging’ category of the 2021 Pakman Awards.

Faerly is in distinguished company and among the well-known companies also shortlisted in various categories are An Post, Ballymaloe Foods and Deloitte Ireland as well as retailers, Aldi, Lidl and Brown Thomas Arnotts.

Faerly’s competition in the Green Micro Enterprise includes Annie Pooh, fiid, Viva Green and last year’s winner and supplier of soaps to Faerly,  Palm Free Irish Soap in Killaloe.

Faerly co-founder, James Byrne said: “We’re delighted to have been announced as finalists and to be in such great company for the Green Awards. The Green Awards are held in the highest regard, feature a distinguished panel of judges and recognise innovation in best green practice in Ireland. It’s been a phenomenal start for us and we’re looking forward to the live awards on April 21.”

“Making the shortlist alone is a fantastic achievement and recognises the efforts we’re making to promote shopping small, Irish and green. We’re passionate about supporting local and Irish makers and we're inspired by the Scandinavian concepts of Hygge - life moments brimming with happiness, comfort, loved ones, favourite things, savouring the present moment and the good life - and Lagom - not too much, nor too little, just right,” Mr Byrne added.

● For more, check out www.faerly.ie or @thisisfaerly on social and for more on the awards, log on to  https://www.greenawards.ie/ 

