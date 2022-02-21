Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 21

The death has occurred of Harry Deering

Ballyburn, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully in St. James's Hospital. Loving husband and best friend of Jackie (nee Power). Most loved father of Ricky, Niamh and now Linda and Bryan. Will be also sadly missed by his 5 grandchildren Saoirse, Blathnaid, Holly, Nollaig and Jesse. Loving brother of Margaret, Billy, Maire, Frank, Honoria, Pat, Martin, Greg, Leo and the late Pauline and Brenda. All brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Will also be missed by his in-laws Dick and Kathleen Power and family in Dunmore East.

"Forever in our Hearts"

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday 21st of February with removal on Tuesday morning at 10.10am to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON TUESDAY MORNING PLEASE.

Family flowers only, please. Donations online to Irish Cancer Society. Harry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed here.

The death has occurred of Patricia Kavanagh (née Casey)

Grove Heights, Robertstown, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare



Kavanagh, (née Casey), Patricia, Grove Heights, Robertstown and late of Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, February 18th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tallaght University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her loving son Seany. Sadly missed by her loving children Orla, Thomas and Sharon, grandchildren Rebecca, Charlie, Shane, Tristan and Cody, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

**Funeral Arrangements will be be updated at a later date**

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Cecil Moore

Foxhill Lodge, Athy, Kildare / Baltinglass, Wicklow



Late of Deerpark, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow.

Son of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers John, Henry and Dermot, sisters Mary, Bernie and Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 5pm on Monday evening (February 21st) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see following link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/moone-webcam/

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) DOWLING

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



DOWLING James (Jimmy) (Ba) Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 19th February 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Beech Park Nursing Home. Jimmy, predeceased by his loving daughter Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Seamus and Collette, sons-in-law Mick and Kevin, daughter-in-law Colette, grandchildren Yvonne, Samantha, Jane, Ben and James, great-grandchildren Maci and Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Mary Griffin (née Toomey)

Blakestown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Griffin (Née Toomey) Mary, Blakestown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 18th February 2022. Wife of the late Patsy and loving mother of Martin, Frances, Pat, John, Christine, and the late Catherine. Will be dearly missed by her family, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Terri, Nicola, Lisa, Gary, Melissa, Becky and Christy, great grandchildren, brother Johnny, sisters Sheila, Kate and Etty, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends, and neighbours. Predeceased by sisters Alice, Nance and Creenie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Monday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal to St. Kevin’s Church, Hollywood on Tuesday arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend Mary’s funeral but cannot may leave a message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.