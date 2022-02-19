Kildare Property Watch: Curragh living in Cutbush

Country living in the Curragh is on offer in a property recenty brought to market by Jordan Auctioneers.

Ballysax Hills, Cutbush, is a detached four bedroom bungalow, measuring circa 1,450 sq ft, with plenty of outside space on its 4.49 acre site that would make it ideal for owners with equestrian interests.

The property has a double garage, two stables, a three-span hayshed and paddocks on c. 4.49 acres with excellent road frontage.

The land is divided into two paddocks, currently in permanent pasture with water laid on. There are natural hedgerows giving excellent shelter.

The bungalow is approached by a tarmacadam circular drive with mature gardens to the front which are a feature of the property, ensuring complete privacy. The bungalow has oil fired central heating and single glazed hardwood windows throughout.

The home is located in the townland of Ballysax just outside the village of Cutbush which has a primary school, pub and shop. It is accessible to Kilcullen and the M9 motorway, and Newbridge and Kildare town.

According to the selling agent, this property offers huge potential to put your own stamp on it.

Accommodation inside comprises an entrance hall and cloakroom, dining room, TV room, kitchen/diner, utility room, sitting room, family bathroom and four bedrooms, with master ensuite.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctioneers issuing a guide price of €450,000. Contact agent Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.