Kildare Property Watch: Clane's lovingly restored Firmount House on market for €1.6 million

Firmount House in Clane, a historic period property which has been carefully restored, is on the market with Coonan Property for €1.6 million.

The property’s varied history includes uses as a convalescent home for wounded soldiers, a sanitorium, and a control centre for the Department of Defence, complete with war bunker, to name a few. It was then left to fall into disarray until its current owners purchased the remains and poured love and care into bringing the stunning residence that exists today to life.

There are two properties included in the sale. Firmount House itself is a period house that offers over 13,000 sq ft spanning three floors (over basement). There are 10 bedrooms, a large dining/entertaining space and a HSE approved kitchen included in the accommodation. The property is used as a bespoke events space and can cater for weddings, photo shoots and retreats, to name a few. It also has planning permission for a café/restaurant and this would be a fantastic opportunity to purchase a ready to go luxury dining/entertainment venue, according to Coonans.

'The Doctor's House'

The Doctor’s House spans over 3,200 sq ft and offers a beautiful, bright living space of ample proportions. It featured on RTE’s Room To Improve and has an impressive double height window in the living/kitchen room and an unusual indoor barbecue area, together with five bedrooms and a library. Outside there is a cut stone studio which is a self-contained unit, ideal for guest accommodation or to be used as an artist or office space as needed.

Firmount House has been lovingly restored

Location is also a plus at Firmount House. Although the property is surrounded by countryside, Clane is only 3km away.

