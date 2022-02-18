Search

18 Feb 2022

Kildare County Council announce temporary park closure in Newbridge

Pic: Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 5:16 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that a section of Newbridge park will be closed temporarily.

Public access to the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge will be restricted next week, KCC has confirmed.

KCC said in a statement: "The pedestrian paths from the Strand area to St. Conleth’s Bridge will be closed from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25 inclusive to facilitate essential resurfacing works.

"The only access to and exit from the Liffey Linear Park during this time will be at the Gables on the Athgarvan Road.

"There will be no public access to the park beyond the Strand area."

KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

