Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 18

The death has occurred of Michael Geraghty

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Geraghty (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin) February 16th., 2022 (peacefully) after an illness, Michael, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Karen, David, Alan, Raymond and Paul; sadly missed by his loving family, 14, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private funeral service will take place.

The death has occurred of Nuala Healy (née Brennan)

Woodlands, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully at Saint James Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jerry and grandmother of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mairead and Mary, son John, sons in law John, Tim and Jovan, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nuala Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie.

The death has occurred of Gerard KENNEDY

Celbridge, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



Kennedy (St. John of God, Celbridge and formerly of Crumlin) – Feb 15, 2022, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff, at St. John of God, Celbridge, Gerard, beloved son of the late Edward and Mary and dear brother of Kathleen, Michael, Rita, Anne and the late Willie and Eddie: Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law Shay, Derek and Barry, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church (The Priory), Tallaght Village, arriving for 12 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Tallaght Village Ph:01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/tallaght

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Lee O'Donoghue

Inchicore, Dublin / Clane, Kildare



O'Donoghue, Lee, Inchicore, Dublin and late of Clane, Co. Kildare, Feburary 14th 2022, passed away suddenly at home. Predeceased by his grandad Mick. Much loved son of Sabrina, Jimmy and step-dad Declan. Deeply missed by his beloved son Carsten, loving nanny Liz, brother Stephen, sisters Kayleigh and Katie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Lee will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday (Feb. 21st) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday (Feb 22nd) morning at approx. 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10:30am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12:40pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at 10:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The Committal Service can be viewed on Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at approx. 12:40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Lee to the Peter McVerry Trust by clicking on the following link : https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Mary Shia (née Keegan)

Boston, USA and late of Rathconnell, Nurney, Kildare



Mary passed away peacefully, on February 15th at her home in Boston, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents; James and Nano Keegan, sister RoseIta, brother PJ and son-in-law James Casselman.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Wei Lee, sons Derek and Mitchel, daughter Ashling and grandchildren, Eric, Wyatt, Madison, Cormac, Samantha, and Beckett, brothers: Larry, James,Tony, Aidan and Declan, sister Antoinette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and colleagues.

May she rest in peace

Funeral services will take place in Boston.

The death has occurred of Terry SMYTH

Connell Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



SMYTH Terry, Connell Drive, Newbridge, Co Kildare 16th February 2022 (peacefully) in Naas, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving children Owen, Craig, Claudine & Leighton, son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Eileen, Lorraine and Candace, sisters-in-law Essie and Phyllis, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Terry Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home from 3pm on Friday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Terry’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

To keep everyone safe please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you