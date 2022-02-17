Driver arrested for trying to "drift" car at roundabout

The vehicle at the scene / WATERFORD ROADS POLICING
A driver trying to drift his vehicle on a roundabout was arrested for dangerous driving.
Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while trying to maintain control.
The car was also seized for having no insurance.
Gardaí from the Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist in Waterford City.
Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
