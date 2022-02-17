Kildare: New café, wine bar and deli planned for Sallins

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a café, wine bar and delicatessen for Sallins.
The hospitality outlets are proposed for five adjacent units in Sallins Town Centre development on the Clane Road.
Citywest Catering Limited has applied for a change of use of the properties from retail to cafe, wine bar and delicatessen.
Internal alterations are also planned to provide disabled and staff toilets and a preparation kitchen.
New shop front units will also be proposed.
There will be connections between each unit.
