Kildare Gardaí investigating after cash taken during burglary on Curragh

Gardaí in Kildare town are investigating a break-in at a property on the edge of the Curragh.
The incident happened in the Rathbride area on Sunday evening last.
A front window was smashed and a sum of cash was taken.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station.
