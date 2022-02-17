Council asked to install safety mirror to help cars exiting Kildare estate

Convex safety mirror / PIXABAY
Councillor Kevin Duffy has called on Kildare County Council to install a convex traffic safety mirror opposite the entry an estate in Monasterevin.
Cllr Duffy said the feature would improve visibility for residents of Hopkin's Haven and Cowpasture when leaving their homes.
The politician also noted there is a reluctance to install speed ramps along Cowpasture.
The Council said it is not its policy to install safety mirrors at any location within the Municipal District, as they "give a false sense of security to the driver in relation to the distance and speed of on-coming cars".
