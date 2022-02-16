Busy Kildare restaurant wants to extend its kitchen

FILE PHOTO / Thaiger Restaurant
A restaurant in Newbridge has plans to expand.
Thaiger Restaurant in the Courtyard Shopping Centre wants to build a 39 square metre extension to its kitchen.
Plans for the proposed development have been lodged with Kildare Co Council.
Planners will have several weeks to study the designs before making a decision.
