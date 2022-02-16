Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 16

The death has occurred of Gerard D Harnett

New York and late of 77 Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra West, Dublin / Kildare



Harnett, Gerard (Gerry), 9th February 2022. New York. Peacefully after a short illness. Beloved and devoted husband of Maura and much loved father of Terence. Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brother Lawrence, sister June, sisters in law Mary, Carmel, Doreen, Rita, brothers in law Sam, Peter and Brendan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Forest Hills Funeral Home, New York followed by private cremation in Forest Hills, New York. A celebration of Gerry’s life will take place in Dublin at a later date. Date yet to be announced.

The death has occurred of Gwen Marsella (Macari)

Rathcoole, Dublin / Kill, Kildare



Marsella (Macari), Aunty Gwen (Kilwarden, Kill and late of Clasattico, Montattico, Italy), February 14th, 2022 peacefully at Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Marietto. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brother Glorio, sister-in-law Maria, nieces, nephews, extended Macari and Marsella families and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Eircode W91 W2V8 from 7pm Tuesday (February 15th) and again Wednesday (February 16th) from 12pm. Removal on Thursday (February 17th) to the Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole arriving for 12pm Funeral Mass. A burial will take place in Italy at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) MCNALLY

Drehid, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of the late Willie. Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons John, Oliver and Eddie, daughters Mary and Olivia, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, niece, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Paddy's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Derek Brennan

Clane, Kildare / Navan Road, Dublin



Derek Brennan (Clane and formerly the Navan Road, Dublin 7) died 12th of February 2022 suddenly in the Mater Hospital, after a long illness, borne with cheerfulness.

Predeceased by his parents, Eileen and Larry. Sadly, missed by his brother Paul, sisters Avril and Barbara, his sister-in-law Geraldine, nephew, nieces, aunts, cousins and his many friends and carers at Simplicitas.

Derek will be reposing at Bourke's Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 from 3pm to 5pm Wednesday afternoon. Funeral Mass at 10am Thursday the 17th of February, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road, Dublin 7, D07CKR7, which can be viewed live via the parish website – Click Here. Burial after Mass in Mulhuddart Cemetery, Church Road, Dublin 15.