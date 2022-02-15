Major plans for restaurant on former pub site in Kildare town

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been lodged for a new restaurant in Naas town.
The Roche Group wants to construct a three-storey building on the local site known as "Sarah Flood's" at the end of South Main Street.
An existing two storey structure will be demolished.
A three storey building with a restaurant and deli on the ground floor is planned.
Offices will occupy the first and second floors, according to the plans.
