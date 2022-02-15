Search

15 Feb 2022

Millions of euro in funding for Athy Distributor Road as well as local and regional roads and bridges across Kildare

Millions of euro in funding for Athy Distributor Road as well as local and regional roads and bridges across Kildare

Cock Bridge received €30,000 for works

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

15 Feb 2022 1:57 PM

A total of €8.8m has been allocated to Athy’s Southern Distributor Route in 2022 as part of Kildare’s allocation of €26.6m for Local and Regional Roads for 2022, TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon confirmed.

The financial assistance is part of an overall allocation of €26.66m towards the improvement and rehabilitation of Kildare’s local and regional roads. 

A large allocation of the total funding will go towards the construction of the Southern Route in Athy.

Around 30 separate projects across the county have received money for works such as bridges and junctions.

Mr Heydon said: “Following the award of the main construction contract to BAM Civil to progress the Athy Ring Road in October, the allocation of funding for the Athy Road is further proof of this Governments commitment to this vital project for Athy. 

"The funding of €8.8m will facilitate the works of the main construction contract which is already underway with the official sod turning scheduled to take place in early March. 

“This project has been a priority for me and my colleague Cllr Ivan Keatley throughout our time as public representatives for the area and it is crucial for South Kildare to now see it being funded and delivered. 

"The people of Athy have waited decades for this road to go to construction, but now real construction will be visible and this much anticipated road can’t come quick enough for the people and businesses of Athy.

“The total funding for Kildare local and regional roads also includes a total of €292,000 for safety improvement works on a number of important Kildare roads that have had safety concerns which I also welcome.

It is essential that our road infrastructure is capable of meeting the demands of our expanding economy and is safe and secure for Kildare motorists”, concluded Minister Heydon.

See a full breakdown of the allocations below: 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media