Search

15 Feb 2022

Baltinglass gardai renew appeal for information about fatal assault in house

Baltinglass gardai renew appeal for information about fatal assault in house

Baltinglass Garda Station / PHOTO: googlemaps

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

15 Feb 2022 1:26 PM

Baltinglass gardaí have renewed an appeal for information in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh in County Wicklow on Thursday last.
Officers have released without charge a man and a woman who were arrested and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm and the body of an man aged in his 30s was found inside the property.
The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.
The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a post mortem was later carried out.
Gardaí in Baltinglass  appealed to anybody who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.
 Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell on Thursday or any person who noticed any unusual activity in Ballyconnell on Thursday evening is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
A Garda spokesperson added: “Any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm on Thursday and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.
“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may has camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí or contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media