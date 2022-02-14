N-driver speeding at 183 km per hour on the N7 in Kildare

FILE PHOTO of a Novice driver / IMAGE: RSA
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a Novice driver travelling at speeds of 183km in 100 km per hour zone, on the N7 at Kill.
The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and will appear in court soon.
Drivers must display novice plates (N-plates) on a vehicle for two years after receiving a first full driving licence.
This allows the driver to gain the experience required to become a safer driver.
The Road Safety Authority said research shows that novice drivers are most likely to be killed on the roads in the first two years after passing their test due to their inexperience.
