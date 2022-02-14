LATEST: Green light for over 50 new apartments in Newbridge

FILE PHOTO
Planning permission has been granted for 52 new apartments in the Newbridge area.
The development consists of three multi-storey blocks off Station Road, Piercestown.
Approved are 26 two-bed ground floor apartments and 26 three-bed duplex units at first and second floors.
Also in the plans are bicycle stores, access roads, 117 car parking spaces and extensive landscaping.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €11m, according to Construction Information Services database.
