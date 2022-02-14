Search

14 Feb 2022

Nancy’s Lane houses have been allocated, Kildare County Council confirms

Nancy’s Lane houses have been allocated, Kildare County Council confirms

A computerised image of the Nancy's Lane social housing project

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

14 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that homes in the new Nancy’s Lane in Clane development are currently being allocated by the Housing Allocations Team (HAT) to approved applicants.

The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 7.
KCC's announcement was made in response to a motion put forward by Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly.

Speaking to those in attendance at the MD meeting, KCC explained the process as follows: "The HAT first offer the property to a person on the waiting list for which the property is suitable: that person has to be given a short period of time to reply.

 Cllr Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats

"Then, the required background checks must then be undertaken.

"Finally, if all is in order, the property is allocated to the applicant," KCC added.

KCC further said that some of the housing properties at the scheme were also advertised as part of the Choice Based Letting system.

Experts encourage Kildare gardeners to feed local birds this spring

‘Mass exodus' of businesses could be on the way in Kilcock — Kildare councillor

Naas woman sets up fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Cervical Cancer Research

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media