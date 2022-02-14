Nancy’s Lane houses have been allocated, Kildare County Council confirms

A computerised image of the Nancy's Lane social housing project
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that homes in the new Nancy’s Lane in Clane development are currently being allocated by the Housing Allocations Team (HAT) to approved applicants.
The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 7.
KCC's announcement was made in response to a motion put forward by Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly.
Speaking to those in attendance at the MD meeting, KCC explained the process as follows: "The HAT first offer the property to a person on the waiting list for which the property is suitable: that person has to be given a short period of time to reply.
Cllr Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats
"Then, the required background checks must then be undertaken.
"Finally, if all is in order, the property is allocated to the applicant," KCC added.
KCC further said that some of the housing properties at the scheme were also advertised as part of the Choice Based Letting system.
