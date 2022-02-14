PHOTOS: Local Fire Service battles barn fire on Kildare border

Wicklow Fire Service at the scene / PHOTOS: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE
Local firefighters rushed to a barn fire near Hollwood on the Kildare border at the weekend.
Wicklow Fire Service crews from Blessington, Dunlavin and Baltinglass all attended the scene at Knockroe.
Wicklow Fire Service said: "The Knockroe barn fire was a team effort. Blessington were supported by the Dunlavin crew and with the water tanker from Baltinglass.
"It takes time and effort to ensure there are no “hot spots”.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to help them target the hottest point of the blaze.
The Fire Service added: "Photos (above) demonstrate why Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) is an important part of process."
