17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 17 people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
There are two patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 17.
Aoife Rafter from Naas has set up a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland and Cervical Cancer Research
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.