Remembering the late Joe Harrigan, Newbridge - the Kildare musician who played for US presidents

The family of the late Joe Harrigan, of Allenview Heights in Newbridge, who passed away on New Year’s Eve last, has thanked everybody who has kindly reached out to them since the bereavement.

A member of the Curragh Command Band, Army School of Music and latterly the Newbridge Community Band, Mr Harrigan helped to write the music for Ireland’s 1965 Eurovision entry Walking the Streets in the Rain.

Talented at clarinet and piano, he taught many people how to play musical instruments at all levels and was known as a dedicated teacher who wanted everybody to reach their potential.

The family man, who was a resident of Allenview Heights in the town, retired at the rank of Sergeant from the Army Band.

Remarkably, his career saw him play for three US presidents — John F Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, as well as at the visit of the Pope John Paul II in 1979.

The versatile performer was also a member of The Highlights showband in the 1960s.

Mr Harrigan’s son Daniel told the Leader: “The family wants to sincerely thank everybody who has contacted us since our dad’s passing.

“We were delighted to hear from old neighbours, friends and army colleagues as well as fellow bandmates in the Army Band and the Newbridge Community Band.

“In particular, we were happy to hear from former students who our dad helped learn a musicial instrument.”

Along with George Prendergast, Joe co-wrote the music for Walking the Streets in the Rain which became Ireland’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest of 1965 and was performed by Butch Moore. Teresa Conlon wrote the lyrics.

This marked Ireland’s debut contest appearance.

Daniel said: “My dad was very proud of his part in that song and was part of a team that composed the music and wrote the lyrics.”

Recalling the private music lessons his dad gave to students young and old, Daniel said: “He taught people at many levels — there were some people who just wanted to pick up a hobby and had a piece of music in mind they wanted to master.

“There were others that wanted to sit grade exams and aim towards a place in an orchestra. Dad treated them all the same and his only focus was to helping them to reach their potential to achieve their goal.”

He added: “I remember there was one man in particular who was in his 60s and he wanted to learn to play the saxaphone and when dad brought him to the level he wanted, it brought him so much joy!”

Daniel told the Leader: “Dad was very patient as a father. He was no disciplinarian but he wanted us all to make an effort and try our best at things in life.”

Daniel said the family wanted to thank everybody for sharing kind words, cards and letters about his father.

The late Joe Harrigan from Newbridge in his Army Band days

He also thanked music DJ and musician Liam Kett who was an old friend of Mr Harrigan and played a warm tribute to him on this country music show on Kfm Radio.

Daniel recalled: “Dad and Liam were great friends and shared a love of country music and they loved the classic country singer-songwriters like Kris Kristofferson and Dolly Parton!”

Mr Harrigan passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, sons Frances and Daniel, granddaughter Georgina, daughter in law, Christina, sisters Francis, Bernie, Imelda, Marie (RIP) and Pauline (RIP), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral service took place to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.