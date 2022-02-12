Kildare Pet Rescue: Could you give this lovely greyhound a home?

Meet lovely Edith, one of our greyhound ladies who is now looking for a home. Edith is a fabulous dog, and has the most beautiful ‘melt your heart’ eyes.

She is gentle, and friendly, very good on the lead, and loves her walks. She will be four years old in May.

You might say that a greyhound needs far too much exercise, and would be far too lively for you. The surprise is that greyhounds are the perfect dog because they are calm, gentle, and tolerant of being handled — they are lazy lumps in that they will lean their entire weight against your legs when they are given a rub.

They’re excellent with children, though, as the proverb goes, let sleeping dogs lie. Racing greyhounds are not accustomed to being woken without warning and some can get a fright.

They are made for a quick sprint, and are happy with two walks a day of about 20 minutes each. After that they will laze around happily for the rest of the day.

Because what do they do when not walking? They sleep. Unlike terriers, they don’t bother barking, or getting excited about a fluttering leaf.

Edith shares her kennel and run with two other lovely lady greys, and they are spotless overnight. She is very gentle on the lead, and is always delighted to greet you with a waggy tail when you go to her, she loves to have her head rubbed and her chin scratched.

If you would like to be part of the special community of pet greyhound owners, then you should consider Edith or one of our other greyhounds, as a greyhound owner will happily cross the street to talk to you about your greyhound and tell you all about theirs.

Edith should not go to a home with a cat or any small animals as she has a high prey drive.

Edith has been spayed, vaccinated, health checked, and chipped (chip number 972274000485165, origin Ireland, weight 36kg, height from top of head when standing 90cm).

If you are interested in offering Edith a home, please complete and return the expression of interest form on our website, kwwspca.ie

No calls please. We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook