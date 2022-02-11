Search

11 Feb 2022

Call to increase income limit for social housing for Kildare residents

Accommodation

Call to increase income limit for social housing

11 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

The income limits for those seeking social housing must be raised.

At a Kildare County Council  meeting on January 31, Newbridge councilllor Chris Pender  said that many people are unable to access social housing because of the income limits.

He said income limits must be reviewed and increased.

KCC official Annette Aspell said that a request for this to be done had been made some time ago.

She said that KCC cannot act on its own to increase the limits and this must be done by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“I hope there will be a reply in the coming weeks,” said Ms Aspell.

