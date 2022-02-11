Proposed café, restaurant and 117 student rooms blocked by Kildare County Council

A design image of the proposed development / Credit: Demesne Architects Ltd
Planning permission for a new multi-million euro development has been refused by Kildare County Council.
The mixed-use facility of 117 student bedrooms and cafe and restaurant was proposed for Buckley House, Parson Street in Maynooth.
Five derelict outbuildings and sheds would be demolished as part of the project.
The estimated construction value of the proposals was €15m, according to database Building Information Ireland.
The mixed use development (total floor area 4438sqm) would comprise a student accommodation facility and two restaurant/café units.
The development will include off-street covered car parking spaces at ground level, 150 bicycle spaces and a 3 storey courtyard building.
The plans included one café unit with outdoor dining terrace fronting onto Leinster Street.
Also proposed was a restaurant unit and a landscaped public open space.
The student accommodation facility would comprise 117 bedroom units over ground, first, second and third floors to include 70 single study bedrooms with ensuite, 45 single study bedrooms with ensuite and kitchenette.
Also planned were communal kitchens and TV and common rooms.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.