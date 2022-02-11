Proposed café, restaurant and 117 student rooms blocked by Kildare County Council

Search

11 Feb 2022

Proposed café, restaurant and 117 student rooms refused by Kildare County Council

A design image of the proposed development / Credit: Demesne Architects Ltd

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

11 Feb 2022 12:56 PM

Planning permission for a new multi-million euro development has been refused by Kildare County Council.

The mixed-use facility of 117 student bedrooms and cafe and restaurant was proposed for Buckley House, Parson Street in Maynooth.

Five derelict outbuildings and sheds would be demolished as part of the project. 

The estimated construction value of the proposals was €15m, according to database Building Information Ireland.

The mixed use development (total floor area 4438sqm) would comprise a student accommodation facility and two restaurant/café units.

The development will include off-street covered car parking spaces at ground level, 150 bicycle spaces and a 3 storey courtyard building.

The plans included one café unit with outdoor dining terrace fronting onto Leinster Street.

Also proposed was a restaurant unit and a landscaped public open space.

The student accommodation facility would comprise 117 bedroom units over ground, first, second and third floors to include 70 single study bedrooms with ensuite, 45 single study bedrooms with ensuite and kitchenette.

Also planned were communal kitchens and TV and common rooms.

