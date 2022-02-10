35-year solar farm being planned near Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been lodged for a solar farm on 129 hectares near Punchestown Racecourse.
Strategic Power Projects Limited based in Co Lough has applied for a 10 year planning permission for the development at Swordlestown between Watch House Cross Roads and Mylerstown Cross.
The operational lifespan of the development will be 35 years, according to the applicant.
The development will consist of the installation of solar panels on ground-mounted frames.
The designs include 51 single storey electrical inverter/ transformer units.
Also proposed is security fencing, landscaping and a CCTV system with pole mounted cameras.
An existing farm entrance will be upgraded and a new entrance will be built.
An internal access road of a distance of 170m will be constructed.
