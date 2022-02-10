Search

10 Feb 2022

HOME SWEET HOME: Lovely cottage in Naas a lot cheaper than you might think

HOME SWEET HOME: Lovely cottage in Naas a lot cheaper than you might think

The property in Naas

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Feb 2022 12:56 PM

This cottage in the centre of Naas is going up for auction with a guide price of €120,000.

St David's Cottage is a mid terrace one-bedroom house located off the Main Street.

The property extends to approximately 39 sq. m (423 sq. ft).

Given its town centre location, an array of shops, bars and restaurants are on the doorstep.

The online BidX1 auction is on February 17.

See more photos here.

Local News

