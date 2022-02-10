HOME SWEET HOME: Lovely cottage in Naas a lot cheaper than you might think

The property in Naas
This cottage in the centre of Naas is going up for auction with a guide price of €120,000.
St David's Cottage is a mid terrace one-bedroom house located off the Main Street.
The property extends to approximately 39 sq. m (423 sq. ft).
Given its town centre location, an array of shops, bars and restaurants are on the doorstep.
The online BidX1 auction is on February 17.
