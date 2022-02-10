February made me shiver...! Warning as temps could crash to -4 in Kildare and Midlands tonight

FILE PHOTO
Temperatures are set to plunge to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius in Kildare and the Midlands tonight, warned the Carlow Weather page on Facebook.
Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather said: " A hard frost with temperatures down to -3c or -4c.
"Allow more time to defrost the car."
Met Eireann's official forecast says: "Tonight will be cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost.
"Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming."
Meanwhile, Carlow Weather said after a chilly morning, today will see a mix of sunny spells and showers.
Irish Weather Online on Facebook predicted temperatures of between -3 to +3 C.
Meanwhile tomorrow will be bright and cold at first, then milder by afternoon and evening.
