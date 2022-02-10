Search

10 Feb 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, February 10

The late Margaret Inwood and Annie Flynn

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

10 Feb 2022 11:17 AM

The death has occurred of Margaret INWOOD
Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare

INWOOD Margaret (Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 9th Feb 2022 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Melvyn. Sadly missed by her sons David and Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest.

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for Service at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in the Church.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Brendan Gaffney
Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / South Circular Road, Dublin

Gaffney, Brendan, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Donore Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin and formerly of Broadstone, CIE, February 9th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender loving care of the wonderful staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Monica, loving son Noel and his wife Sinead, loving daughter Gemma and her husband Stephen and his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Naomi and Jack, brothers Peadar (predeceased), Gerry and William and their predeceased wives, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours in Leixlip and Moneygall.

 

May Brendan rest in peace.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Betty Curran
Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare

Curran, Betty, late of Castlekealy, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare, February 7th 2022, peacefully in Spain, deeply regretted by her loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace.

 

Betty's funeral will be taking place in Spain

The death has occurred of Annie FLYNN (née Lynch)
12 Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 YH60 / Clogherinkoe, Kildare

Late of Kilrainey, Clogherinkoe, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Raymond. Annie will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; husband Charlie, children Maura, Albert, Colette, Patricia, Josephine, Gerard, Martina, Mandy and Charlotte, brother Brendan, sisters Bernadette and Brigid, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Annie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Please wear a face covering. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Annie's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

