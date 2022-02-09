Temporary cycle lanes in Newbridge will generate feedback to build better infrastructure in the town - Cathaoirleach

Controversial temporary cycle lanes in Newbridge will help generate feedback to create more suitable infrastructure for the town, the Cathaoirleach of the local Municipal District said.

While accepting the need for more cycle routes, some traders and local politicians have called for more public consultation on the issue and raised questions about the suitability of the design for the Main Street.

Cathaoirleach of the MD, Cllr Robert Power added that the council has already received funding to design a cycle network from The Curragh roundabout at Junction 12 of the M7 to the Pfizer roundabout which will be announced later this year.

He continued: "All of the feedback now will form part of that permanent design and a public consultation period will take place to allow even more people contribute to the discussion."

He said the council are also working with bus operators to agree on bus bays to prevent them clogging up the street as well as bollards to keep cyclists segregated from cars.

There is also additional work to build out parklets agreed to support our hospitality businesses and improve the streetscape over the coming weeks.

Addressing any safety concerns, Cllr Power also said that narrower streets mean reduced traffic speeds, reduce accidents and create safer crossings for vulnerable pedestrians.

He added: "If you’re parking a car this will mean being a little more cautious when exiting."

Meanwhile a councillor has called for a ‘town hall style’ meeting to discuss the new temporary cycle lanes installed on the Main Street of Newbridge.

Cllr Noel Heavey said that residents and other stakeholders must be given the opportunity to discuss their concerns on the infrastructure with representatives of Kildare County Council.

Cllr Heavey told the Leader: “These cycle lanes were a shock to the system when they were first introduced a couple of weeks ago but everybody has had a chance to reflect on them now.

“So what we now need is a public ‘town hall style’ meeting so that everybody with concerns can address them to Kildare County Council.

“Most people agree that cycle lanes are needed, but this particular design may not be suitable for the Main Street of Newbridge.”

The council had successfully applied for funding for the ‘buffered cycle lanes’ from the National Transport Authority; and had initiated a public consultation process in October — but only a small number of submissions were received.

The council said this week that public feedback is welcome on the project.

The council added that the infrastructure has been installed on a temporary basis and will continue to be monitored.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said she facilitated a submission to the public consultation on the cycle lanes from the Irish Wheelchair Association on behalf of Newbridge Access Group.

She told the Leader that the cycle lanes had created issues such as narrower lane width for buses, HGVs and emergency vehicles.

But she said: “This is a temporary piece of infrastructure and it will be monitored and reviewed.”

She added that sustainable transport modes like cycling are a very important part of the development of a town like Newbridge and added that she looked forward to a Transport Plan for the town.