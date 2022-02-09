Stamp issued to mark 100 years of An Garda Siochána

An Post CEO David McRedmond presented Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with a sample of the stamps
Each year An Post runs a programme of special and commemorative stamps on behalf of the Irish Government to mark special occasions.
An Post is now issuing a special (‘N’ rate) postage stamp to commemorate the centenary of An Garda Siochána.
This historic stamp is available now in all main post offices, the GPO Dublin and online with free delivery throughout Ireland.
Also present at the presentiationwas Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and CAO Joseph Nugent.
