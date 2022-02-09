Kildare punter wins over €7k with €5 bet on Euromillions

FILE PHOTO
A Kildare person took only three lucky numbers to win a four-figure sum yesterday evening with a €5 bet.
The anonymous punter gambled on 1, 17 and 42 coming up in the EuroMillions Plus draw at odds of 1,500/1.
With the BoyleSports betting slip in hand, the customer couldn't believe their luck when the three numbers rolled out.
They were then able to return to the shop and swap their lucky betslip for a total of €7,505.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Kildare customer who only required a small €5 investment to take us for €7,500.
"We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings and we hope they enjoy the extra cash.”
