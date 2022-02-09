Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 9

The death has occurred of Betty Curran

Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare



Curran, Betty, late of Castlekealy, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare, February 7th 2022, peacefully in Spain, deeply regretted by her loving brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Betty's funeral will be taking place in Spain

The death has occurred of Annie FLYNN (née Lynch)

12 Gilroy Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 YH60 / Clogherinkoe, Kildare



Late of Kilrainey, Clogherinkoe, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Raymond. Annie will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; husband Charlie, children Maura, Albert, Colette, Patricia, Josephine, Gerard, Martina, Mandy and Charlotte, brother Brendan, sisters Bernadette and Brigid, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Annie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Please wear a face covering. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Annie's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary Kearney (née McGillicuddy)

Celbridge, Kildare / Waterville, Kerry



Kearney (née McGillicuddy), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Waterville, Co. Kerry) February 7th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the care of the staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Mary, beloved wife of Richard and much loved mother of Caroline and Dee and predeceased by her brother Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Derek and Vinny, grandchildren Seán, Niamh, Sarah and Clodagh, brothers Patrick and John, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, cousin, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Service in Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge on Saturday at 12noon followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Tony Meares

Enderr, Edenderry, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



The death has occurred of the late, Tony Meares (4th February 2022) late of Blackditch, Ballyfermot, suddenly surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his loving partner Suzie, and loving children Sarah, Shauna, Nathan, Abby-Molly, Shane and Wayne, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Lokota, Ruby, Preston, Madison, Hallie-Mae, Aubree and Caleb, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, best friend Alan, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

A funeral will take place on Thursday the (10th) at St Matthew's Church, for 11:30am Mass followed to Newlands Cross Cemetery for Crematorium for 1pm. A book of condolence is open on the link below. Reposing at 193 Palmerstown Avenue between 6-8 for family and friends.

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shay) Murphy

., Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Grandad of the late Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breid, daughters Sinead, Aisling and Siobhan, sons Noel and James, sons-in-law Alan, Ian and Alan, daughters-in-law Emma and Ashleigh, grandchildren Dylan, Aaron, Aedan, Ayda, Kayla, Ciara, Conor and Oisin, sisters Mary and Geraldine, brothers Richie, Pat and Ben, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Séamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 11o'clock requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.

he death has occurred of Christy Nolan

Hortland, Donadea, Kildare



The death has occurred of Christy Nolan, Hortland, Donadea, Naas, Co. Kildare, peacefully at Naas Hospital on 7th February 2022. Loving husband of the late Mary and father of the late William, John Joe, Lynda and Lyle. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Vanessa, Nathasha, Donal, Christopher, Declan, Fiona and Nicola, adored grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers and sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

May Christy rest in peace.

Christy, will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday, the 9th February, from 4.00 pm concluding with prayers at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass will be in St. Coca’s Church Kilcock at 12.00 Noon this Thursday, 10th February, and burial immediately afterwards to Staplestown cemetery.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot attend, please leave your personal message by selecting ‘Condolences’ below. Christy's Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Christy’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the excellent care he received from his carers, Noel, Dymphna, and Margaret.

Family flowers only, please.