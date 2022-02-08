Search

08 Feb 2022

GOTCHA! Car clocked at 152km/hr on Kildare motorway

The vehicle was detected speeding at 152km per hour / NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Feb 2022 1:46 PM

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducing speed checks on the M4 in North Kildare when they detected an unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates displayed.

The driver was stopped and the car was seized.

A fine was issued and court proceedings will follow.

The vehicle's speed was detected using long-range laser speed guns which allow gardaí to clock the speed of a motorist up to 1km away.

The state-of-the-art devices are manufactured in the US.

According to the specifications of one device, the TruCAM II laser gun, it can measure speed up to a maximum distance of 1,200m - and so is suited to long, straight stretches of road such as on the motorways network.

 

