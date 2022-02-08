There are 28,000 public lights standing in County Kildare and according to Kildare County Council the ”current fault rate “ is just over 2%.

KCC has a €2.9m budget for maintenance and energy costs as well as new installations.

Information was sought by Cllr Angela Feeney who said “well lit spaces make us feel safe.” The Labour politician said she sought information about lighting following the recent tragic murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in Tullamore “which really hit a collective nerve.”

She said she has been inundated with calls from many constituents, mostly women and mothers fearful for themselves or their daughters and sons walking from the train or out for a walk or a jog. “A common theme that comes up is the call for improved public lighting in our public areas. If our open spaces are to be truly welcoming, and to feel safe for everyone using them, you know they have to be sufficiently well lit and we see how they thrive when people feel safe using them.”

Cllr Feeney added: “Lighting is key to this feeling of safety and can help reduce crime and, most importantly, the fear of crime. So, along with physical changes to these spaces to make them safer, lighting can do a lot to alleviate the fear of crime, and to encourage greater use and get people out.”

She pointed out that a recent report commissioned by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, brings to life the experiences of women in Ireland through data and real-life stories, highlighting the challenges women face when it comes to mobility.

“The research found that fears around using sustainable transport modes were limiting women’s choices and that street lighting and improved visibility is key.”

Cllr Feeney also questioned why it takes up to 28 days to have a light repaired in County Kildare.

She asked if that is an acceptable time scale and if it could be done faster.

KCC official Evelyn Wrights said that the waiting time will be reduced as lights are repaired.

Ms Wright further reported that as housing estates are taken in charge the number of lights and energy costs continues to grow and this has led to a reduction in the number of new projects which can be progressed.

Maintenance and repair for all lighting is the responsibility of Enerveo Ireland, formerly SSE Airtricity, following a public tendering process in 2018.

A KCC meeting on January 31 was told that some issues can affect the 28 day time period such as ESB attendance at the site, underground cable damage, access issues and pole replacement.

Public lighting faults are identified through night patrols carried out by maintenance contractors or faults reported by the public.

KCC is participating in a project to reduce energy consumption by adopting LED technology and this will both save money and help the council and contribute to energy efficient targets.

It’ is estimated that when the project is completed, Kildare will reduce its Co2 Emissions to 2,300 tonnes a year at 60% efficiency.