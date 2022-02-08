Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 8

The death has occurred of Marie DEVINE (née Donohoe)

Leixlip, Kildare / Whitehall, Dublin



DEVINE (Nee Donohoe) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Whitehall, Dublin 9) February 5th 2022 unexpectedly but peacefully in Blackrock Clinic. Marie, much loved mother of Rachel and David and special Nana Marie of Alex, James, Louis and Bonnie, big sister to Sheelagh and Peter and loved aunt by her niece and nephews. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and abroad.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday evening arriving at 5.30 pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 11 am Mass to Newland's Cross Crematorium. Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK and committal in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12.45 pm by following this LINK.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hannigan

Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilworth, Cork



Formerly of Kilworth, Co. Cork. Serving member of The Irish Defence Forces (instructor in the Military College, The Curragh).

Son of the late Jim and Kit. Sadly missed by his loving siblings Matthew, Susan, Kevin and Chrissie, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives, neighbours, friends and comrades in the defence forces.

May Jim rest in peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 10-30am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Cork at 4pm. Jim's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

Please observe current HSE and government guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Siobhán HAYDEN (née Conraoi)

Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



HAYDEN (neé Conraoi) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan Heights, Lucan, Co. Dublin) February 6th, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Siobhán, beloved wife of Barry and cherished mother of Ciara and Shaúna. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers Dáire and Garóid, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Wednesday morning (9th February) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Siobhan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning. House private and family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Albert Stone (Snr.)

Grange, Newtown, Enfield, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Late of Kilglynn, Kilcock. Albert will repose at Grange, Newtown, Enfield on Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th from 6pm to 8.30pm each evening. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday in S

The death has occurred of Carmel Conroy (née Kinsella)

Raheenderragh, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late James and mother of the late Martin.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lily and Mary, brother Larry, sister Gert, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm on Sunday evening (February 6th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. (Please wear face coverings).

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.