Kildare Gardaí patroling trains to detect crimes and give personal safety advice to passengers

Gardai on a local commuter train / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardai from Kildare Division are currently carrying out patrols on commuter trains on the Heuston/Portlaoise/Carlow train line.
The objective is to prevent anti-social behaviour on trains and at railway stations.
Gardaí are also engaging with passengers and giving advice about personal safety and domestic violence.
Ccrime prevention advice about bicycles and other property is also offered to members of the public.
