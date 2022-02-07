Save the date! Fundraiser for seriously-ill Newbridge woman

A fundraising evening is taking place in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge on Saturday, February 19 for a seriously-ill local woman.

The family and friends of Karen Dempsey are urgently appealing for support to help raise up to €50,000 for potentially life-saving medical treatment.

Karen (54) is a mother to three children and grandmother to an adorable granddaughter.

After being diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma in May 2020, Karen had extensive surgery and has since been treated with several different sessions of chemotherapy.

Several artists will be performing such as 'The Dazzlers' and Vanston Worrell.

Broadcaster Keith Walsh will be the host.

The Dazzlers is made up of: Derek Conroy- Vocals & Rhythm Guitar; Pud Barret- Vocals and Bass Guitar; Nicky Brennan- Vocals & Lead Guitar and Nicky Keogh- Drums.

Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.ie.

Vivian Carroll of Judge Roy Beans said: "All ticket sales will go directly to Karen's Fund for life saving cancer treatment.

"JRB's will be donating all profits from the bar for the event.

"In a time when musicians are only getting back on their feet, we are truly grateful to these lads for giving up a Saturday night when they would be out gigging for a living.

"Please Help us Help Karen."





In December 2021, Karen was also diagnosed with having the BRCA 1 gene, which can cause other aggressive cancers.

All Karen’s options for treatment in Ireland have run out — however she has identified a form of immunotherapy which it is hoped will save her life.

Friends said it is vital that money is raised for this treatment as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the fundraising campaign said: “Our aim in running this campaign is to raise sufficient funds to enable Karen receive DCT.

“Our goal is to raise €50,000. The cost of the DCT is €43,000, the remainder of the funds will be used to cover all ancillary costs, such as blood analysis, nutritional advice supplementation and other complimentary treatments, and the costs involved in Karen travelling to Spain if it is necessary for her to do so."

Donate to the Gofundme link here.