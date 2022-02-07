Search

07 Feb 2022

Niamh Strong releases song 'Brighter Days' to recount and celebrate saying goodbye to Covid

Niamh Strong will release her song 'Brighter Days' to recount her time during the Covid pandemic and the upbeat tune will also now celebrate saying goodbye to Covid as restrictions ease around us.

“This song means a lot to me, it is the first song I have ever written and I supposed that proved to myself that I could actually write a song. It was Covid inspired, so I have the pandemic to thank for that”," she said.

Niamh is the daughter of Irish Blues singer Rob Strong, a guitarist and bassist for The Commitments. 

“My Dad sent me the baselines of the song and I started from there. At the time, the lockdown’s were putting us all through such hardship. I honestly just wrote how I was feeling at the time."

"I want to share this song with the Irish people especially, and hopefully bring some joy."

The song will release on Spotify and iTunes on February 11 at 11am but you can click the link below to pre-save the song to your playlists.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/niamhstrong/brighter-days 

P.S I got a pre-release listen and it's an absolute tune.

