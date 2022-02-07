Search

08 Feb 2022

Kildare People Before Profit representative urges govt tp 'stop fiddling around on price hikes'

Kildare People Before Profit representative urges govt tp 'stop fiddling around on price hikes'

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare representative for People Before Profit (PBP) has urged the government to "stop fiddling around on price hikes."

Paul Mahon of the PBP's Kildare branch said in a statement: "The government originally told us that the price hikes were ‘transitory’... then they announced a tiny subsidy of €100 for electricity consumers."

"The reality is, this govt is ideologically opposed to imposing regulation on market forces: it pretends that ‘nothing can be done’ because there is a global rise in  inflation.

"This is only an excuse to cover for their failure to intervene in the economy decisively," he added.

Mr Mahon continued: "Up and down the country struggling families are turning to other struggling friends and relatives for short term loans, turning to charities to help keep the heating on and turning to loan sharks when the unexpected expense lands.

Depleted Kildare side fall short of huge comeback against Meath

"This govt is completely out of touch with the reality of life in rural Ireland." 

He then went on to say that PBP has advocated three measures which he claims could cut the cost of living for working people: 

"One: the govt should impose a maximum price order on energy. Under  Section 61 of the Consumer Protection Act 2007, they can issue emergency orders  in relation to the supply of electricity, gas, and home heating oil. Under Section 62 of  the same act, they can fix maximum price orders."

"Two: they could direct the banks to reduce mortgage interest payments... Interest in Ireland is charged at more than double the average rate across the eurozone: the  average interest on a mortgage taken out in October 2021 was 2.73 per cent whereas it  was only 1.28 per cent across the Eurozone.

"Three: They could bring in real rent controls that contain a facility for reductions on rent."

Book review: The Kildare man who almost caught General Rommel during World War II

New book by historian James Durney uncovers WWII adventures of Naas sacristan Mickser Mahon

However, he added that the govt will take none of these measures "because it opposes interference in the market".

"This is an ideology we can ill afford during this price crisis," he added.

In related news, Paul Mahon has said that the Oireachtas Social Protection Committee’s report on the pension age which
recommended keeping it top 66 is "a small step in the right direction", and also urged the Dail to reject an EU proposal to label gas and nuclear as a green energy.

PICTURES: Out & About at Shirley Valentine at the Moat Theatre, Naas, Co Kildare

Live theatre is back!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media