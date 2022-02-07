Kildare gardaí stop vehicle travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have said that they stopped a vehicle travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone.
According to the Twitter account Garda Traffic: "The Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the N7 when they detected a car travelling at 169kph in a 100kph zone during heavy rain fall.
"They were stopped and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving.
"Proceedings to follow," the account added.
