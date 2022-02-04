Search

05 Feb 2022

Kildare County Council provides update on Caragh Bridge

The damaged Caragh Bridge / PHOTOS: AISHLING CONWAY

Ciarán Mather

04 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) has released an update regarding repairs for the damaged Caragh Bridge.

The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 4.

The bridge was damaged last month after a vehicle crashed into it.

At the MD meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Daragh Fitzpatrick asked the KCC in a motion to provide a comprehensive report on the timeframes for the reopening of the bridge, citing "the amount of road users that use this bridge from the North West of the county."

KCC confirmed to Cllr Fitzpatrick that the bridge consultant has provided a report on the damage done to the Caragh Bridge.

It added that it has appointed a Conservation Architect to prepare an application to the National Monuments Service (NMS) in order for Ministerial Consent to carry out repairs to the bridge. 

"This application and its review by the NMS will take a number of weeks, but it is envisaged that consents will be in place by early March to allow a contractor commence the necessary repairs," KCC added.

