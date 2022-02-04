Width of Main Street in Clane, Kildare to be investigated

The width of the Main Street in Clane will be investigated, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

KCC made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, February 4.

The issue was initially raised by Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly, who admitted that he was concerned over traffic flow issues at the junction with Ballinagappa Road.

KCC said in a statement that its Town Centre Masterplan, which is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD), will "provide an accurate assessment of the challenges faced by Clane, with a tailored response to match."

During the meeting, Cllr Farrelly questioned if two cars could safely go down the main street side-by-side, along with buses and emergency vehicles.

Councillor Aidan Farrelly, Social Democrats

He also called on KCC engineer Cyril Buggy to investigate the Main Street, saying that "it should only take two minutes."

Cllr Farrelly was backed up by Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy, who voiced his own concerns over lorries and trucks on the Main Street, which he said could "intimidate" pedestrians.

"We need to prioritise pedestrians in urban centres," he added.

After listening to both Cllrs, Buggy agreed to inspect the area.

While he emphasised that he would be "reluctant to sacrifice any parking spaces" on the Main Street in order to widen it, Buggy added that he did agree with the two Cllrs' sentiments.

He said: "We don't want to encourage large vehicles going through this street at high speeds."