Ten patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital in Kildare, HSE figures say

There were 10 patients with Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital up to yesterday, according to the HSE data.
There was one case in the ICU department.
St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin has the most virus cases with 53.
There were also three admissions at Naas Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results.
In addition, there were 16 general beds available at the facility.
There are no ICU beds vacant.
