Kildare Gardaí investigating after man stole phone from member of the public in Castledermot

A man stole a mobile phone from a member of the public in Castledermot on Monday evening last.
It's believed the the victim had arranged to sell the handset to a buyer.
The suspect was aged in his 20s, had a beard and was dressed in a black hoodie.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a robbery from a person that took place on the Main Street in Castledermot on January 31 at approximately 7.25pm.
"A mobile was taken by an unidentified male who later fled the scene.
"No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing."
