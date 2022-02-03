Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, February 3

The death has occurred of Dermot (Dymo) EARLEY

Newbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



EARLEY Dermot (Dymo), Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Errigal Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister-in-law Martha, nephews Martin, Declan, Patrick and Kevin, their partners, grandnieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours Cathy & Conor, relatives & friends.

May Dermot Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Thursday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 8.15am to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Rd., Drimnagh, Dublin 12 (D12 CF5X) for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery at 12.20pm.

The death has occurred of Claire FORDE (née Kane)

51 Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 WR02 / Straffan, Kildare



At St. James' Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; husband Conleth, her children Emma, Amy, Shane and Annie, grandchildren Mia, Arabella, Jack, Finn and Liv, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Claire Rest in Peace

Reposing her her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Please wear a face covering. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Claire's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Condolences for the family can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your support and kindness and this very sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) KELLY (née O'Neill)

Celbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Kelly (nee O’Neill) (Celbridge and formerly of Drimnagh) – Jan 30, 2022, (unexpectedly), at home, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of Nicky; Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers Paddy, Harry and Terry, sisters May and Florrie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at The Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside the Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 10.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barretstown Children’s Charity. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-celbridge

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Matt Leigh

2 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare, R14 F512



Predeceased by his brother Martin, grandchildren Leah-Kate and Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peris, son Jason, daughters Linda , Amanda, Jenny and Tecla, brothers Tommy, Jim and Paddy, sisters Esther and Colette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Jay, Demi-Rose, Jackson, M.J., Leigh, Hannah, Miceala, Freya, Ella, Noah, Sophie and Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Thursday (3rd February) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.45am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Matthew O'NEILL

Inchicore, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



O’NEILL Matthew (Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge and formerly of New Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8) January 27th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Sadly missed by his all his relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Service of remembrance will take place in Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Fr. Philip Dennehy

Stanhope Place, Athy, Kildare



Formerly Parish Priest of Athy, Co. Kildare and Clonsilla, Co. Dublin.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted and loved by his sister Áine Costello, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, Archbishop Dermot Farrell, fellow clergy, friends and parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Hannah, his brother Michael, sisters Joan, Sheila, Maura, Evelyn and Patsy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday (1st February) with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm. House private from 4pm.

Removal at 5.45pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning .The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section below.