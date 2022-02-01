Kildare people among those who post thousands of online tributes to Ashling Murphy

Kildare people are among around 10,000 people who have posted tender tributes to tragic murder victim Ashling Murphy on the rip.ie website.

The online book of condolences now runs to 630 pages — and with an average of 15 messages on each page.

At least 200 of the tributes have been signed by people from Kildare.

A spokesperson for rip.ie website said the book of condolences will accept tributes for up to two months after the publication of the death notice - which is March 16.

The entire book can then be printed off as a keepsake by Ashling’s family or friends.

The unprecedented outpouring of sympathy for the teacher (23), who was fatally assaulted on January 18, has come from every corner of Ireland as well as across the world.

Some wrote poems or described personal bereavements. One said: “Ashling I never met you, but your tragic passing has touched the whole country”.

Candle-lit vigils were held across County Kildare in memory of Ashling and as a symbol of solidarity against violence towards women.